Foley Reps Hospitality REIT In $260M Buy Of Texas Property

By Joyce Hanson (June 3, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP said it has represented real estate investment trust Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. in its $260 million acquisition of the Block 21 mixed-use development complex that occupies an entire city block in downtown Austin, Texas. Ryman bought Block 21 — the property that includes the theater where the long-running TV music series "Austin City Limits" is taped — from Stratus Properties Inc., an Austin-based diversified real estate company, Foley & Lardner said Thursday. ACL Live at The Moody Theater bills itself as a 2,750-person capacity live music venue that hosts approximately 100 concerts a year. The $260 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS