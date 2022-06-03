Target Gets Most 'Oil-Free' Cosmetics Labeling Claims Tossed

By Celeste Bott (June 3, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge dismissed most claims from a proposed class action accusing Target of misleading consumers by labeling some of its cosmetics as "oil free," saying the lead plaintiff "might do well to consider whether these claims are worth pursuing." In dismissing the claims over 12 of 13 products at issue in Adam Sorkin's July lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said he agreed with Target's contention that Sorkin lacks standing to pursue claims over products he hasn't claimed to have purchased, preserving only Sorkin's allegations over the Up & Up Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer he says he bought from a...

