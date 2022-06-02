9th Circ. Won't Revive Pandora's Anti-SLAPP IP Defense

By Tiffany Hu (June 2, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Pandora can't escape a copyright lawsuit brought by members of 1960s rock band The Turtles, with the Ninth Circuit on Thursday holding that the music streaming giant failed to show that the allegations stemmed from conduct that is shielded by California's anti-SLAPP statute. In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a trial court's October 2020 denial of its renewed motion to strike a 2014 complaint filed by Flo & Eddie Inc., a corporation owned by two members of The Turtles, alleging that Pandora misappropriated music from before 1972. At oral arguments, Pandora argued that it was protected from the band's...

