3rd Circ. Ruling Hints At Limits To Employers' High Court Win

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 3, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A recent Third Circuit ruling backing a massive class in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit indicates that courts may be inclined to interpret U.S. Bank pensioners' June 2020 high court defeat in another federal retirement plan lawsuit more narrowly than some employer-side benefits lawyers hoped. The published opinion Wednesday gave attorneys one of the first looks at how circuit courts will apply the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Thole v. U.S. Bank NA, where justices held that pensioners lacked standing to sue over ERISA violations that didn't cause them to lose money in their own retirement accounts. In upholding certification of a class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS