2nd Circ. Denies Rehearing In Benefits Rule Change Suit

By Grace Elletson (June 3, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused a request for a rehearing on a denied appeal filed by a group of workers who alleged a union pension fund unlawfully required workers to stop working before they could receive their retirement benefits.

In a one-page order, a court clerk said Thursday that the panel that heard the appeal and the rest of the court considered the request for a rehearing en banc and denied it, without explanation. The decision marks an end to the long-running legal challenge in the appellate realm, filed against the pension fund administrators of U.A. Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 22 by...

