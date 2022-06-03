2nd Circ. Denies Rehearing In Benefits Rule Change Suit

By Grace Elletson (June 3, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused a request for a rehearing on a denied appeal filed by a group of workers who alleged a union pension fund unlawfully required workers to stop working before they could receive their retirement benefits. In a one-page order, a court clerk said Thursday that the panel that heard the appeal and the rest of the court considered the request for a rehearing en banc and denied it, without explanation. The decision marks an end to the long-running legal challenge in the appellate realm, filed against the pension fund administrators of U.A. Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 22 by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS