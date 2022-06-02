Cosby Jury Hears Of 'Rape Myths' About How Victims Behave

By Craig Clough (June 2, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A forensic psychiatrist who testified Thursday in the California case of a woman suing Bill Cosby for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 16 said most victims of an assault by an acquaintance do not make extreme verbal objections or stop social contact with the perpetrator after the encounter. Dr. Barbara Ziv, who also testified at Cosby's criminal sexual assault trial and Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, did not interview or examine Cosby's accuser, Judy Huth, or testify about the veracity of her claims, but spoke as a general expert on sexual assault as well as commonly held "rape myths" she said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS