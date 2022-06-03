SPLC's Right-To-Counsel Claim For Immigrants Is Tossed

By Rae Ann Varona (June 3, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge tossed the Southern Poverty Law Center's claim that confinement conditions at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities impeded its clients' access to attorneys, saying the issue arose from immigration removal proceedings the district court could not hear. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said late Thursday that while the SPLC's Fifth Amendment claims that confinement conditions unconstitutionally affected bond proceedings can survive the government's dismissal bid and move forward, claims based only on removal proceedings such as the SPLC's right-to-counsel claim had to be dismissed pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act. "In this claim, Plaintiff does not plead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS