Brazilian Infrastructure Co. Looks To Enforce $40M Award

By Caroline Simson (June 3, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A division of Brazilian infrastructure investor Grupo Equipav has sought the help of a New York court to enforce a $40.7 million arbitral award that arose out of a since-abandoned joint business venture with a Brazilian mogul, who's now been accused of stashing away money in the Empire State. São Paulo-based Equipav SA Pavimentação, Engenharia e Comercio Ltda told the court in a petition filed on Friday that it's looking to target the assets of Silmar Roberto Bertin, the owner of a company formerly known as Heber Participações SA. It's now known as Grupo Heber. Heber had collaborated with a company...

