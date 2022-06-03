Consumers Say NFL, Fanatics Can't Arbitrate Monopoly Suit

By Ivan Moreno (June 3, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A putative class of consumers said they never agreed to arbitrate claims alleging the NFL, its teams and online retailer Fanatics Inc. conspired to monopolize the market for licensed merchandise. Two of the firms representing the plaintiffs sent the court separate letters Thursday saying they'll oppose the defendants' push for an out-of-court resolution, as well as a request to pause a motion to dismiss until the judge decides whether to send the case to arbitration. The proposed class action alleges the NFL and Fanatics reached an exclusive deal to sell officially licensed merchandise and boycotted other sellers that had already purchased...

