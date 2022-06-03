Ga. Judge Won't Punish Walmart For FordHarrison Mistake

By Rosie Manins (June 3, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- FordHarrison LLP is to blame for Walmart's untimely response to a transgender former employee's bias complaint, a Georgia federal judge has ruled, setting aside an entry of default against the retail giant. U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III said in an order on Thursday that a nonattorney employee at FordHarrison failed to pass on service documents from plaintiff Vivian Fulwood before leaving the firm. That meant lawyers at FordHarrison, retained by Walmart to represent it in the case, missed the court deadline to answer Fulwood's allegations. Judge Self rejected Fulwood's stance that it was Walmart's responsibility to ensure that...

