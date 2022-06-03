Sony Anime Unit Settles Ad Patent Suit Just Before Trial

By Ryan Davis (June 3, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Days before a trial was set to begin in the Eastern District of Texas, a Sony unit that operates an anime streaming service reached a settlement with a company that accused it of infringing an advertising patent. Sony's Funimation unit and plaintiff Firtiva Corp. notified U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Thursday that they have reached a settlement in principle. The trial over the patent, which covers a method of allowing advertisers to sponsor broadcasts without commercials, was set to begin on Monday. "The parties are in the process of memorializing a long-form settlement agreement and will promptly submit formal dismissal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS