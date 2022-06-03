Mass. Precedent Dooms Virus Coverage Suits, 1st Circ. Says

By Ben Zigterman (June 3, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit rejected COVID-19 coverage appeals Friday from a Massachusetts landlord and a seafood chain, continuing the string of decisions against policyholders at the federal and state appellate court level. The decisions mark the first from the First Circuit on COVID-19 coverage, and the panels based their reasoning on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court's recent decision against a trio of restaurants, the first decision from the state high court to address COVID-19 coverage. The First Circuit in two COVID-19 coverage rulings Friday continued the string of decisions across the country against policyholders at the federal and state appellate court level....

