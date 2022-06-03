Army Corps Could OK Jetty Deal After Bidder's Initial Issues

By Daniel Wilson (June 3, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a protest alleging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improperly awarded a jetty repair contract to a company whose bid it originally found lacking, saying the Corps reasonably relied on a Small Business Administration assessment of the awardee. Trade West Construction Inc.'s failure to include certain specified information in its original bid did not mean the Corps had to reject that bid out of hand, and the SBA certification that put Trade West back in the running reasonably determined that the company could do the required work, the GAO said in a May 18...

