The Biggest Changes In EPA's New Water Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 3, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Pipeline, hydropower and other projects could face longer and tougher roads to approval under a proposed Biden administration rule that gives states and tribes increased authority over a crucial certification process. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed a new Clean Water Act Section 401 rule that reverses course from a Trump-era version that narrowed states' and tribes' authority. Under the law, states and tribes are vested with the power to issue Section 401 water quality certificates that generally are prerequisites to federal permit approvals for projects that discharge into federally protected waters. If a state or tribal regulator finds...

