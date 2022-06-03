11th Circ. Affirms Nationwide's Win In Eatery's Virus Suit

By Hope Patti (June 3, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday affirmed a Nationwide unit's win in a coverage dispute over pandemic-related losses, finding that a Georgia restaurant failed to allege any physical loss or damage to its property that would trigger coverage under its policy. A three-judge panel upheld the dismissal of a suit brought against Allied Insurance Co. of America by Cajun restaurant Henry's Louisiana Grill Inc. and its event space Henry's Uptown LLC in Acworth, Georgia, that sought coverage for business income losses caused by COVID-19 and government-imposed shutdown orders. "Henry's Louisiana Grill insured against the 'physical loss of or damage to' its property....

