Ex-Kline & Specter Atty Too Late To Duck Arbitrator's Fees

By Matthew Santoni (June 3, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A former Kline & Specter attorney can't dodge an arbitrator's fees by making claims that the arbitrator was biased against him, since he missed the deadline to ask a trial court to undo the underlying arbitration award, a Pennsylvania appellate panel said Friday. The Superior Court panel said that Donald E. Haviland Jr., who left Kline & Specter in 2006 to form Haviland Hughes, was too late to claim that retired Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Bernstein was biased against him because of Thomas R. Kline's $50 million gift to the Drexel University law school where Judge Bernstein was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS