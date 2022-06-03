Senate, House Leaders Float Bipartisan Data Privacy Proposal

By Allison Grande (June 3, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A trio of key Congressional leaders on Friday rolled out a bipartisan proposal they called the "best opportunity" in decades to establish a long-elusive national consumer privacy framework, although they've so far been unable to secure the support of a top Democratic senator. As more states move to enact legislation to give consumers more access to and control over their personal information, the business community as well as consumer advocates have stepped up pressure on Congress to enact comprehensive privacy legislation that would set a uniform federal standard for how companies use, share and secure consumers' data. While members of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS