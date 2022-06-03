Judge OKs Aluminum Antitrust Deal With JPMorgan, Goldman

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 3, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has signed off on a deal between Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and two major manufacturers of aluminum products to end claims that the Wall Street giants conspired with metal warehouses to "squeeze up the premiums" for the commodity. In a Friday filing, plaintiffs Reynolds Consumer Products LLC and Southwire Company LLC and defendants Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Glencore, Metro International Trade Services LLC, Henry Bath and Access World, formerly known as Pacorini AG, agreed that the suit would be dismissed with prejudice, and the remaining parties would pay their own legal fees. The three-page...

