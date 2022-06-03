'He's Him, And I'm Me': Cosby Accuser Explains Not Reporting

By Craig Clough (June 3, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California jury considering civil claims that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a woman at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 heard testimony Friday from another woman who said that he drugged and raped her at the same location that same year and that she didn't report it because "He's him, and I'm me." Margie Shapiro testified that she was 19 when she met Cosby at a doughnut shop where she worked in Santa Monica, California. The famous comedian invited her to watch filming of a movie he was shooting in the neighborhood, then to attend a dinner party at his home, she said. The dinner party...

