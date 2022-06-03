OPM Data Breach Victims Defend $63M Settlement With Feds

By Khorri Atkinson (June 3, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Counsel for current, former and prospective government workers who recently inked a $63 million settlement with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management over a notorious cyberattack the agency disclosed in 2015 told a D.C. federal court Friday that his clients could not have declined the offer because it provides them with all or even more than they reasonably expected. Girard Sharp LLP managing partner Daniel C. Girard, an attorney for the cyberattack victims, asserted this during a hearing U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson called to preliminarily approve the deal filed in D.C. federal court last month. A final fairness hearing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS