Florida Real Estate Roundup: Alta, Skanska, BTI Partners

By Nathan Hale (June 3, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Alta Development paid $14.6 million for a 1.26-acre development site in Miami's Health District near the Miami River, offering a record $265-per-square-foot for the area as the demand for multifamily housing in the city's urban core stays strong. The South Florida-based real estate joint venture development firm outbid other parties interested in the site, which is zoned to allow 189 units, according to its broker. Colliers South Florida senior director Virgilio Fernandez and managing director Mitash Kripalani represented Alta. They also represented one of the sellers, Peter Fedele. Babba Yesharim of Beachfront Realty represented Colleen and Jerry Enis, the other sellers....

