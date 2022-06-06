Lin Wood Urges Dismissal Of Ex-Colleagues' Defamation Suit

By Emily Sides (June 6, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Controversial conservative litigator L. Lin Wood has asked a Georgia federal judge to find that several of his former colleagues waited too long to file suit alleging he defamed them in social media posts as they were embroiled in a 2020 lawsuit over client fees. In his motion, Wood said that Nicole J. Wade, Jonathan D. Grunberg and G. Taylor Wilson of Wade Grunberg & Wilson LLP had waited until March of this year to lodge claims over allegedly defamatory statements made in 2020, which meant the statements fell outside the one-year statute of limitations. "Unfortunately for the Plaintiffs, all such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS