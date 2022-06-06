Real Estate Rumors: Claudio Mekler, LFB, Blackstone

By Andrew McIntyre (June 6, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Investors Charlie Ladd and Steven Hudson have purchased a Plantation, Florida, shopping center for $38.4 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for Plantation Marketplace, a 227,000-square-foot center at 7007-7181 W. Broward Blvd., and the seller is an entity managed by investor Claudio Mekler, according to the report. LFB Ventures has loaned $36.6 million for a residential project in suburban Atlanta, the Commercial Observer reported Monday. The loan to developer Amir Peleg is for a project in Dallas, Georgia, that is slated to have more than 650 single-family homes, 1,500 rental apartments and 200 townhomes, according to...

