Oklahoma Judge Won't Block Fort Sill Apache Casino

By Caleb Symons (June 6, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A new casino run by the Fort Sill Apache Tribe may open as planned this month, after a federal judge in Oklahoma rebuffed Friday two other tribes' bid to temporarily shutter the facility while they contest ownership of its location within their shared reservation. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Charles B. Goodwin seemed unconvinced by the lawsuit, which the Kiowa Tribe and the Comanche Nation filed last month, that claims the Fort Sill Apache had unlawfully acquired 160 acres on their reservation for that tribe's new Warm Springs Casino. The case "presents difficult and intertwined questions of fact and law...

