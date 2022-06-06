Tribe Asks 9th Circ. To Revisit Arbitration Row With Union

By Andrew Westney (June 6, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation has urged the Ninth Circuit to rethink its ruling that an arbitrator must handle a dispute with a union seeking to represent the tribe's casino workers, saying it's up to federal courts to determine whether unions must follow the National Labor Relations Act in efforts to unionize tribal employees. A Ninth Circuit panel in May affirmed a lower court's decision ordering the Sycuan to arbitrate with Unite Here Local 30, finding that the tribe agreed to arbitrate its dispute with the union in its gambling compact with the state of California. In a petition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS