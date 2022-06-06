JetBlue Tries To Topple Frontier With Improved Bid For Spirit

By McCord Pagan (June 6, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- JetBlue on Monday doubled down on its bid to buy Spirit Airlines and swing investors away from the latter's $6.6 billion deal with Frontier, sweetening its offer for the company by offering an increased amount of $31.50 per share in cash. In a public letter, Shearman & Sterling LLP-represented JetBlue Airways Corp. insisted that its offer provides more certainty and value for Spirit investors in the form of a reverse breakup fee increased to $350 million, as well as a $1.50-per-share payment from the reverse breakup fee to be paid when the deal is approved by Spirit shareholders. The terms are...

