Justices Say Airline Cargo Loaders Exempt From Arbitration

By Linda Chiem (June 6, 2022, 10:52 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that a federal carveout for interstate transportation workers shields a Chicago ramp agent supervisor from having to arbitrate her wage-and-hour claims against Southwest Airlines, handing a win to workers fighting to curb companies' mandatory arbitration clauses. A Southwest ramp agent supervisor won't have to arbitrate her claims against the company now that the Supreme Court has ruled a federal carve-out for interstate transportation workers applies to her case. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) The justices unanimously affirmed a Seventh Circuit panel's March 2021 ruling that cleared a path for ramp agent supervisor Latrice Saxon to pursue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS