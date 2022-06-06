Pot Co.'s Counsel Booted In Fight With Ex-NFL Teammates

By Kelcey Caulder (June 6, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A lawyer has been booted from representing cannabis cultivator Genetixs against two ex-Atlanta Falcons players accused of "looting" the company, based on a California state judge's finding that he previously advised the teammates' investment vehicle. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana said Marc Smith of Krane & Smith APC can no longer represent any party adverse to that investment vehicle, SLW Holdings LLC, or its members, NFL wide receiver Julio Jones and his retired Atlanta Falcons ex-teammate Sharod "Roddy" White. Nor can he represent parties adverse to John Van Beek, who was accused of colluding with the two...

