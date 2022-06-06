Biz Can't Shake Arbitration Award Over COVID Zoom Hearings

By Bill Wichert (June 6, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday rejected an office building owner's attempt to undo an arbitration award of roughly $100,000 against it because the company had to largely present its case remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In upholding a trial court ruling confirming the award in favor of R.M.R. Elevator Co. over its work at a building in Newark, the Appellate Division rejected Broad Atlantic Associates LLC's argument that the Zoom proceedings were unfair since the elevator business was allowed to put forward its case at in-person hearings before the start of the coronavirus outbreak....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS