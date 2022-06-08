Blank Rome Gets Litigator, Sports Agent From Brown Rudnick

By Ivan Moreno (June 8, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A former Manhattan prosecutor and commercial litigator who also serves as an agent to professional athletes is bringing his talents to Blank Rome LLP, the firm announced. David A. Moreno Jr., formerly at Brown Rudnick LLP, joined Blank Rome's New York office Monday as a partner. The firm called him a seasoned trial attorney who can handle a variety of issues in different areas, including white collar defense, business and sports law, investment disputes and reputational management. "David's breadth of experience and dedication to helping his clients navigate their complex litigation and business law needs will be a strong addition to...

