2nd Circ. Sides With Insurer On Slashed Benefits Suit

By Mike Curley (June 6, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday sided with Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. in a worker's suit alleging that the company violated federal law by slashing his disability benefits, saying the decision was supported by substantial evidence that the worker had returned to work. In the opinion, the three-judge panel wrote that although Frank Caccavo had shown evidence and affidavits indicating that he had not actually returned to work, the insurance company had a reasonable basis for its decision given the information that had been made available to it. The decision affirms a summary judgment from May 2021 that ended Caccavo's suit...

