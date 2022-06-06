3rd Juror Sick As Balwani Trial Nears End Without Holmes

By Dorothy Atkins (June 6, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- With ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani expected to soon rest his defense in his criminal fraud trial, a California federal judge on Monday excused a third juror who tested positive for COVID-19, and prosecutors said they don't plan to call former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. At the start of an evidentiary hearing in San Jose, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila told prosecutors and Balwani's counsel that one of the 12 empanelled jurors had informed the court that he recently tested positive for COVID-19. Both legal teams agreed that the judge should excuse the juror and replace him with an alternate, leaving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS