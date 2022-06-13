Ohio Counties Open To Lowering Opioid Damages Request

By Eric Heisig (June 13, 2022, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Two Ohio counties told a federal judge Monday they still want billions to address the fallout from the opioid epidemic from three large pharmacy chains that a jury found contributed to the crisis, although the counties also said that questions about the size of the impacted population could warrant a smaller payout. The pharmacies still argue that they should pay only a small fraction of what the counties seek. Lake and Trumbull counties stand by the numbers experts presented last month during the damages portion of the trial on how much CVS, Walmart and Walgreens should pay for their roles in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS