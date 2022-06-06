Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Doubts Requests For Health Care Vax Opinion

By Katie Buehler (June 6, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Monday doubted its authority to do anything but reverse a Louisiana federal judge's order and send back for further proceedings a lawsuit brought by 14 states challenging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for certain health care workers.

During oral arguments, the three-judge panel seemed set on only issuing a short order reversing a November 2021 preliminary injunction that froze the implementation of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' requirement that employees working for CMS-funded health care facilities must be inoculated against the virus.

"Our jurisdiction is over the preliminary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!