Ex-NFLers Tell 9th Circ. It's Not Too Late For Painkiller Suit

By Ivan Moreno (June 7, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A group of retired NFL players has asked the Ninth Circuit for a third shot at proving their allegations that the league failed to protect athletes from the widespread use of painkillers, saying a California district court wrongly concluded their injury claims are time-barred. In an appeal brief Friday, the eight former players said the lower court incorrectly interpreted the discovery rule when it granted summary judgment to the NFL based on the argument the injury claims were past the statute of limitations. The players also faulted the court for rejecting class certification and refusing to change the summary judgment opinion even after...

