Pa. Enviro Consultants Can't Join Case Over Mariner Pipeline

By Matthew Santoni (June 6, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Property owners trying to sue over damage allegedly done by construction of the Mariner East 2 pipelines can't use two proposed expert witnesses, as they had a "glaring conflict of interest" stemming from their employer's work consulting for Pennsylvania agencies on the pipeline, a state administrative board ruled Monday. The Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board said Andrew Reese and William Seaton's work for ARM Group LLC, which had consulted for the state on various permits for the construction of Sunoco Pipeline LP's massive state-crossing infrastructure project, disqualified them from offering testimony in Carlisle Pike Self Storage and Regency South Mobile Home Park's...

