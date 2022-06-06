Kevin Spacey Can't Duck Broadway Actor's Sex Abuse Claims

By Hailey Konnath (June 6, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday largely denied Kevin Spacey's bid for a quick win in a Broadway actor's sexual abuse suit against him, ruling that most of the allegations involve disputes of fact that belong before a jury. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan agreed to grant Spacey's motion for summary judgment on Anthony Rapp's common law assault claim, which the judge said is time-barred. Judge Kaplan otherwise preserved Rapp's suit, which claims Spacey sexually assaulted the actor at a party in 1986, when he was just 14. While Rapp's other claims were revived by New York's Child Victims...

