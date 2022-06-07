Wells Fargo Beats Class Claims In NJ Over Inspection Fees

By Bill Wichert (June 7, 2022, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has said a Wells Fargo customer cannot pursue a proposed class action alleging the banking giant saddles mortgage borrowers with improper inspection fees because a state court previously rejected the same claims from her on two occasions in the company's foreclosure action. In granting Wells Fargo Bank NA's motion to dismiss her suit, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler on Monday found that plaintiff Jane Ann Hart was barred on collateral estoppel grounds from proceeding with her allegations that the business uses computer software that orders property inspections after loans are in default and charges borrowers...

