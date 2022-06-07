Meta Hit With Suit Over Platforms' Harmful Effect On Youth

By Caleb Symons (June 7, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A young woman from Florida sued Facebook and its parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., in federal court on Monday, accusing corporate leaders of sacrificing children's health to drive advertising revenue — the latest in a recent spate of similar allegations against the tech giant. The lawsuit, in which Miami resident Naomi Charles, 22, says she developed a debilitating addiction to Meta's social media platforms, continues the fallout from leaked documents last year showing the company knew of its harmful effect on young users and failed to address that issue. Calling herself a "heavy user" of Meta products, which also include Instagram,...

