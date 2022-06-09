Cos. Ask 9th Circ. To Reverse Virus Coverage Dismissals

By Ben Zigterman (June 8, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Tao Group, the owner of upscale restaurants and nightclubs, and a San Francisco-based concert promoter hit the Ninth Circuit with opening briefs this week, arguing that their cases fit a hypothetical COVID-19 coverage suit contemplated by a California appellate court. Tao and Another Planet Entertainment, which are both represented by Pasich LLP, filed the briefs Monday in their appeals to reverse the dismissals of their suits against Employers Insurance Co. of Wausau and Vigilant Insurance Co., respectively. A restaurant and nightclub owner and a concert promoter want the Ninth Circuit to reverse the dismissals of their COVID-19 coverage suits. (Justin Sullivan/Getty...

