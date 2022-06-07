Real Estate Rumors: Shvo, Morgan Stanley, GL Homes

By Andrew McIntyre (June 7, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- New York developer Shvo has picked up a development site in Miami Beach for $39.3 million and will likely build an office property there, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 1.38 acres on Alton Road and West Avenue, and the sellers are two entities managed by investor Robert Shor, according to the report. Meanwhile, a venture of Morgan Stanley Real Estate and Metropolitan Realty Associates has picked up a Long Island City industrial property for $105.5 million, the Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 27-11 49th Ave., a 220,000-square-foot property, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS