Avenatti's Suit Against Fox Draws Skepticism From 3rd Circ.

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 7, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti appeared to face an uphill battle in his attempt to have his defamation claims against Fox News reinstated, with a Third Circuit panel seeming skeptical that his late-game addition of another defendant could undo a federal judge's dismissal of the claims. The three-judge appellate panel peppered Avenatti's attorney, Shawn Perez, with questions about whether Avenatti's addition of California-based Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt negated the Delaware district court's jurisdiction in the case, which would enable him to remand the lawsuit back to Delaware state court where it was filed. Throughout the oral argument in Philadelphia, though, whenever Perez claimed...

