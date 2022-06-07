Cosby Accuser Testifies Comedian Made Her Perform Sex Act

By Gina Kim (June 7, 2022, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A woman suing Bill Cosby in California state court, claiming he sexually assaulted her in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion, resumed her testimony Tuesday, tearfully recounting how the comedian made the then-16-year-old perform a sex act on him. Cosby's accuser, plaintiff Judy Huth, now 64, testified Tuesday morning that everything "happened so fast" in one of the bedrooms at the rear of Playboy Mansion's game room, after she exited the bathroom and saw Cosby on a bed patting the seat next to him, beckoning to her. Huth began weeping, and she testified through tears that Cosby tried to have her lean back...

