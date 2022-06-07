SEC Fines Software Firm $12.5M Over Accounting Scheme

By Al Barbarino (June 7, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit New Jersey-based Synchronoss Technologies Inc. with a $12.5 million civil penalty on Tuesday over an alleged four-year accounting scheme that involved several top executives, including its ex-general counsel, who agreed to an additional $25,000 fine and 18-month suspension. The agency issued orders against the company and some former and current employees, including former top lawyer Ronald Prague, in connection with their roles in the alleged accounting scheme. Prague and four others settled with the agency, and former CEO Stephen Waldis agreed to pay back earnings and stock but was not hit with any claims...

