2 More Ex-NBA Players To Cop Pleas In Health Plan Scheme

By Craig Clough (June 7, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Former NBA players Jamario Moon and Anthony Wroten are the second and third defendants to strike plea deals over an alleged $4 million scheme to defraud the league's health benefits plan, according to orders from a New York federal judge overseeing the sprawling case. The plea agreements were disclosed in minute orders from U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni posted Friday, as well as in a letter to the court from prosecutors. Both of the former NBA players initially had pled not guilty on May 9 to a superseding indictment charging them each with one count of conspiracy to commit health care...

