Freight Broker Rips Feds' Views In High Court Negligence Suit

By Linda Chiem (June 7, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. urged the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday to reject the federal government's "hostile" views on preemption as the freight broker and logistics giant fights to defeat a negligence suit alleging it hired an unsafe trucker involved in a highway accident. C.H. Robinson filed a supplemental brief slamming U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar's recent recommendation that the high court bypass C.H. Robinson's bid to use federal law to shield itself from state-based personal injury and negligence claims. The justices had requested the federal government's views on the case in October. The company contends that the solicitor general has downplayed...

