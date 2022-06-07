Apple Calls SG's Resistance 'Regrettable Disregard' Of Law

By Dani Kass (June 7, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The solicitor general's recommendation that the U.S. Supreme Court turn down Apple's petition over appellate standing in a patent portfolio licensing fight with Qualcomm is a "regrettable disregard" of high court precedent, Apple has told the justices. Apple on Monday said the government failed to address two key pieces of Supreme Court precedent, while interpreting a third "so narrowly as to render it virtually meaningless in the portfolio licensing context." The supplemental brief will likely be the final word from Apple before the justices review the case during their June 23 conference, as announced Tuesday. In a November petition, Apple urged the...

