Don't Trust DOJ's 'Pure Ipse Dixit' On FCA Split, Justices Told

By Jeff Overley (June 7, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice utterly failed to substantiate its recent assertion that circuit courts have similar standards for specificity in False Claims Act complaints, a hospice whistleblower told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, echoing corporate criticism of DOJ efforts to downplay the divide. In a supplemental brief, whistleblower Jolie Johnson ridiculed the government's insistence two weeks ago — in response to a Supreme Court request for its views — that federal appellate courts are largely in alignment when it comes to demanding details about the actual billing claims of alleged fraudsters. To the extent that the circuits have diverged, the DOJ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS