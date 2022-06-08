Jury Hears RE Firm Cost Police & Fire Pension Plan $1.2B

By Katie Buehler (June 8, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment firm The Townsend Group cost the Dallas Police & Fire Pension System up to $1.2 billion in damages by failing to adequately warn it of the risks of investing in undeveloped land, the pension plan told a Texas state court jury Wednesday. In opening statements of a planned monthlong trial, the pension system said that it ended its 15-year contract with Townsend Holdings LLC after discovering the investment firm and two employees stood by silently as the system invested in 12 separate undeveloped land projects between 2005 and 2008 that would eventually lose it millions of dollars. Townsend and...

