Untangling A Web Of State Regulations For Cannabis Lounges

By Meital Manzuri and Alexis Lazzeri (June 14, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Despite the legalization of adult-use cannabis in 19 states, public consumption of cannabis remains largely illegal. For example, in California, smoking cannabis in public carries a penalty of up to $100.[1] Additionally, if someone is caught smoking cannabis where tobacco is also prohibited, or near a school, the penalty may be up to $250.[2] Similarly, in New York state, individuals are prohibited from smoking and vaping in "almost all public and private indoor workplaces, including restaurants and bars, to protect workers and the public from exposure to harmful secondhand tobacco smoke and vaping aerosol," according to a guide published by the...

